Arkansas Razorbacks star running back Rawleigh Williams III left the field on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury during the team's final spring practice Saturday.

Arkansas officials told reporters that Williams suffered a stinger and was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of an earlier neck injury.

Trainers took off Williams' jersey and pads before loading him onto a board and cart. The 5-foot-10, 226-pound junior was moving his fingers while being tended to as his teammates huddled in prayer on the field.

Arkansas team in prayer as Rawleigh Williams III carted off field.



UPDATE: RW3 diagnosed with a stinger, taken to hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/vqtsgqojSn — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2017

Williams led Arkansas with 1,360 yards rushing last season. He broke his neck as a freshman in 2015.

Arkansas was practicing at the indoor Walker Pavilion after the school's spring game was canceled because of inclement weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.