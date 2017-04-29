        <
        >

          Razorbacks RB Rawleigh Williams taken to hospital after practice injury

          2:42 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Arkansas Razorbacks star running back Rawleigh Williams III left the field on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury during the team's final spring practice Saturday.

          Arkansas officials told reporters that Williams suffered a stinger and was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of an earlier neck injury.

          Trainers took off Williams' jersey and pads before loading him onto a board and cart. The 5-foot-10, 226-pound junior was moving his fingers while being tended to as his teammates huddled in prayer on the field.

          Williams led Arkansas with 1,360 yards rushing last season. He broke his neck as a freshman in 2015.

          Arkansas was practicing at the indoor Walker Pavilion after the school's spring game was canceled because of inclement weather.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.