Duke coach David Cutcliffe has agreed to a two-year contract extension that runs through June 30, 2021, the school announced Monday.

Cutcliffe is headed into his 10th season at Duke, having taken the Blue Devils to 52 wins -- 42 more victories than the eight seasons before he arrived. Under his leadership, Duke has played in one ACC championship game and made four bowl games -- notching its first bowl win since 1961 with a victory over Indiana in the 2015 New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

David Cutcliff, a two-time ACC Coach of the Year award winner, has been rewarded with a two-year extension at Duke. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

He also has been selected ACC Coach of the Year twice.

"Simply put, Duke University is terribly honored and very proud to have one of the truly pinnacle football coaches in the country leading the Blue Devil program into the next decade," athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. "To be sure, what Coach Cutcliffe has accomplished over nine seasons at Duke is nothing short of extraordinary. With David's innovation, vision, passion, not to mention well-seasoned expertise, our student-athletes will continue to enjoy, both academically and athletically, the very best -- actually the 'gold standard' -- experience within the broader enterprise that is college football."

Duke won the AFCA's annual academic achievement award in both 2014 and 2015. Before Cutcliffe arrived at Duke, he was head coach at Ole Miss and also served as an assistant at Tennessee.