          Northwestern's Xavier Washington suspended following drug arrest

          11:05 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Northwestern defensive lineman Xavier Washington has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest early Sunday.

          A university spokesman confirmed that Evanston police arrested Washington at an off-campus location. The Daily Northwestern reported that Washington faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance after police found him with 0.5 grams of cocaine at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Northwestern is investigating the situation.

          Washington appeared in all 13 games last season, starting eight, and has appeared in 35 career contests for the Wildcats. The Cedar Hill, Texas, native, had four sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2016 and was projected to start his second season this fall.

