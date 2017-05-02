South Florida defensive end LaDarrius Jackson is being held in jail after he was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Jackson, 22, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. by campus police in Tampa, Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office online records show that Jackson is still in jail as of Tuesday morning. He is being held without bond, according to the booking log.

The junior defensive end tallied three tackles in seven games in his first season with the Bulls in 2016.