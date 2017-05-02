Two current South Carolina players and a former player have been accused of assaulting a 24-year-old man inside a bar near the university's campus early Saturday.

According to a Columbia Police Department incident report, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Skai Moore and former linebacker Jalen Dread are accused of punching a man several times after an argument at the Five Points Saloon around 3 a.m. Saturday.

None of the players has been charged with a crime, and a Columbia Police Department spokeswoman said in a statement to ESPN that an investigator "continues to gather information regarding the assault allegation in order to determine if a criminal act occurred, to identify any assailants, and to discover and gather all potential evidence."

The State newspaper in Columbia first reported details of the incident Tuesday. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

According to the incident report, the alleged victim told police he made contact with the players because they knocked his phone out of his hand. The report said the "subjects then became agitated, refuting the accusation. After a few seconds the incident escalated to the subjects physically assaulting him."

The man told police that the players struck him several times in the face, and the report noted he had "very visible swelling around his left eye." The report said the players, who were identifiable because they were USC football players, were pulled off the man by staff and were escorted out of the bar.

Video cameras inside the bar captured the incident, the report said.

Samuel, a sophomore from Inman, South Carolina, led the Gamecocks with 59 catches for 783 yards last season. He also scored eight touchdowns -- six rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return.

Moore, a senior from Cooper City, Florida, was a 2015 team captain and was named second-team All-SEC after leading the Gamecocks with 111 tackles. He missed the entire 2016 season with a neck injury.

The Gamecocks announced in February that Dread, from Foley, Alabama, was leaving the team and transferring after two seasons as a backup.