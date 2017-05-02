Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones is on the move again.

The school confirmed Tuesday that the redshirt sophomore has been granted his release after attempting and completing just one pass in one career game at Tennessee.

This isn't the first time that Jones has been in the news for transferring from Tennessee. In January 2016, Jones transferred from Tennessee to Colorado, but he was almost immediately granted his release there and returned to Tennessee the same month. The NCAA allowed Jones to return to Tennessee because he decided to transfer back within a 14-day window.

While he was a consensus four-star prospect and an ESPN 300 member coming out of high school in 2015, Jones fell behind both Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano in Tennessee's race to replace longtime starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who exhausted his eligibility after the 2016 season and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft.

Dormady finished the spring completing all 10 of his pass attempts in Tennessee's spring game for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Guarantano completed 4 of 5 passes for 41 yards. Jones went just 1 of 4 for 2 yards and ran the ball once for 7 yards.

Jones ends his Tennessee career having seen action in the Vols' game with Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5, completing one pass for 2 yards.