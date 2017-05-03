Michigan State's Demetrius Cooper is accused of violating the terms of a plea deal that the senior defensive lineman made in response to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, according to court documents filed this week.

A district court in East Lansing, Michigan, ordered Tuesday that Cooper appear in front a judge on May 11. The court documents say Cooper broke the agreement he made earlier this year by consuming alcohol.

Cooper was arrested last November; police said Cooper spit in a parking officer's face when the officer attempted to issue him a ticket. Cooper pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in March with an agreement that if he complied with his bond conditions through November 2017, the charge would be dismissed and reduced to a littering fine.

The conditions of the bond included that Cooper, 22, not consume any alcohol or illegal drugs. His attorney, James Heos, told the Lansing State Journal at that time that he was confident that the charge would eventually be dismissed.

"[Cooper] does not use drugs and does not use alcohol," Heos said. "I think it will be very simple for him to comply with the bond requirements."

Court documents allege that Cooper possessed and consumed alcohol on or around April 21.

Heos did not immediately respond to a phone call for comment.

Cooper has played 38 games in his Michigan State football career and was expected to be a starting defensive end in 2017. His legal troubles come during a tumultuous offseason for the Spartans.

Fellow defensive lineman Auston Robertson was dismissed from the team in April and charged with third-degree sexual assault. Three other teammates and a football staff member have been suspended since February during a separate sexual assault investigation.