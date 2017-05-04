Donavan Tate, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft, will join the Arizona Wildcats football team as a walk-on quarterback, coach Rich Rodriguez announced Wednesday at a school event attended by alumni and fans.

"I call him the natural," Rodriguez told the crowd.

Tate was the No. 6-ranked athlete in the Class of 2009 and signed a letter of intent with North Carolina, but he opted for baseball after the San Diego Padres gave him a $6.25 million signing bonus. As per the terms of that initial contract, the Padres will pay for his education. Tate will be a 26-year-old true freshman.

In parts of six minor league seasons, Tate batted .226 with 10 home runs and 104 RBIs in 299 games. In 2011, he tested positive for synthetic cannabis and was suspended 50 games for violating MLB's drug policy. Tate never advanced past high Class A.

At Arizona, he will join a crowded group of quarterbacks in what remains an open competition for the starting job.

The Wildcats return redshirt junior Brandon Dawkins, last year's starter, and sophomore Khalil Tate. They also signed K'Hari Lane and Rhett Rodriguez, Rich Rodriguez's son, in February.