        <
        >

          UCF coach Scott Frost gets one-year extension, raise

          5:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ORLANDO, Fla. -- Central Florida has given football coach Scott Frost a one-year contract extension.

          The school announced Thursday that Frost's original contract will now run through the 2021 season and will include a $300,000 annual raise. The American Athletic Conference coach now earns $2 million per year after one season on the job. The Knights were 6-7 in Frost's first season and made the AutoNation Cure Bowl.

          Frost, the former offensive coordinator at Oregon who replaced George O'Leary at UCF, took over a program that was coming off an 0-12 season. Frost was hired on Nov. 29, 2015, and the six-game turnaround last season was the fourth largest by a winless program in 20 years.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.