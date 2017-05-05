Former Oregon Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla has been caught after escaping from a minimum security corrections facility.

Lyerla was apprehended in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Friday afternoon after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. On Thursday, he climbed out of a first-floor window at the Washington County Community Corrections Center.

Authorities said Lyerla will now face a felony second-degree escape charge.

Lyerla, who has been arrested twice this year for heroin possession and for forgery, left the Ducks in October 2013, shortly after he was suspended for violating team rules. He was also arrested later that year in Eugene on a cocaine possession charge.

Lyerla was a five-star recruit to Oregon and went unselected after declaring for the 2014 NFL draft.