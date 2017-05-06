PHOENIX -- Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said he has handled his regular responsibilities on a limited schedule while continuing to recover from throat cancer treatments he received this winter.

Speaking Friday at the Big 12 spring meetings, Snyder says he is feeling "fine" and continues to follow his doctor's instructions during his recovery. The 77-year-old announced in February that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and had started treatments, but he was with the team during spring practice.

"I was able to do everything but probably didn't do anything exactly the same," said Snyder, who is famous for working long hours and often eating only one late-night meal per day. "I still got in the office every day, the hours weren't as long, et cetera. The after-effects catch up with you."

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said it still will be "a little while yet" before he is fully recovered. Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports

Snyder completed most of the tasks he couldn't complete in his office while he rested at home.

Asked whether he's getting closer to 100 percent, Snyder said, "According to the doctors, it still takes a little while yet," adding that he's glad the season is still several months away.

New Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, who officially started his job Monday, said this week that he hadn't spoken at length with Snyder about the coach's health. Snyder, a seven-time Big Eight/Big 12 coach of the year, is 202-105-1 in 25 seasons at Kansas State.

"I said, 'I hope you coach here as long as you want, and we'll cross that bridge when we come to it,' " Taylor said. "I want to sit down with him and really find out what he's looking for, what he's looking for in an AD. ... Generally, [Kansas State president Richard Myers] said, 'Gene, we don't know what his plan is. We hope he's here.' I think about it every once in a while, but I don't spend a lot of time with it, I really don't. A lot of people have a lot of opinions."