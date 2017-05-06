Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested early Saturday morning after an alleged fight with his roommate, according to multiple reports.

According to a police report obtained by WATE-6 in Knoxville, Smith got into a fight with his roommate, Kennedy Foster, after Foster locked himself in his bedroom. Smith told police he was concerned for Foster's well-being and broke down the bedroom door, at which point a fight broke out. Police identified Smith as the aggressor and stated both men had been drinking.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault, while Foster was hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, WATE reported.

"We are aware of the situation involving Josh Smith, and we'll have no further comment at this time," Tennessee assistant athletic director Tom Satkowiak told WATE.

Smith had 13 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee last season.