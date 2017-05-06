Penn State kicker Joey Julius opens up about his fight with depression and the anxiety that accompanied his binge eating disorder. (4:01)

Penn State placekicker Joey Julius says he is again in treatment for an eating disorder.

Julius, who made headlines last season for making big tackles on his kickoffs, issued a statement on Facebook explaining why he was not at this season's spring game.

"I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder," Julius said in his Facebook post Friday. "It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning too. For anyone out there that has similar struggles I hope you too can seek help in some way."

Listed by the team as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 258 pounds, Julius announced last season that he struggles with binge eating.

Julius, who has previously said he has battled the disorder for over a decade, said he would often eat a salad in front of teammates, then head back to his room and order Chinese food or cheesesteaks.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, binge eating disorder impacts 2 percent of men and remains the most common eating disorder in the U.S.

Julius said he's improving while away from school, but did not put a timetable on his return to Happy Valley.

"I am doing well and the treatment is helping," Julius said in Friday's post. "There is light at the end of the tunnel. It is just a very long tunnel."