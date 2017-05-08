CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- South Carolina coach Will Muschamp vehemently defended two players recently cleared of wrongdoing in an incident at a Columbia, South Carolina, bar.

Two days after police cleared receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Skai Moore of any involvement in a fight that occurred at a local bar, Muschamp expressed anger that his players were subjected to so much scrutiny.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is not happy with the way several of his players were scrutinized despite being innocent of the allegations levied against them. AP Photo/Sean Rayford

"It's unfortunate that a student-athlete is generally guilty until proven innocent," Muschamp said. "That's not the way it should be."

Video of the incident convinced police that, while Moore was at the bar, he did not participate in the fight. Samuel was not even at the establishment at the time of the incident. Former South Carolina linebacker Jalen Dread remains a suspect in the incident.

Muschamp said both Samuel and Moore denied any involvement immediately, but once they'd been accused, they were subject to a level of criticism that was unfair.

"Unfortunately a lot of stories is that the young men obviously did it, and you have to prove they didn't," Muschamp said at an event promoting South Carolina's opener against NC State in the Belk Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium. "I trust our guys. Our guys say they didn't do anything wrong, that's what happened."

Samuel was South Carolina's leading receiver last season, and Moore missed the year with a neck injury after leading the Gamecocks in tackles in 2015.

"They'll be fine, but this is just something that angers you as a parent and as a coach," Muschamp said. "When somebody takes a shot at them like that and doesn't own up to a mistake -- I'm just disappointed that the inaccuracies can't be corrected."