        <
        >

          Sean Callahan of Garden City Community College found dead at home

          3:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KISMET, Kan. -- An autopsy is planned after a junior college football player in Kansas was found dead.

          The Kansas City Star reports that 19-year-old Sean Callahan was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet, Kansas. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

          Authorities say the death is under investigation but is not currently considered suspicious.

          Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City Community College. He received an associate degree during spring commencement ceremonies Friday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.