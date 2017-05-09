Rayshad Lewis, the son of 13-time Pro Bowler Ray Lewis, will resume his college career at Maryland, announcing that he is planning to transfer to play for the Terrapins.

Lewis, a wide receiver, posted a photo of himself in Maryland gear on Monday.

New chapter... You ain't gotta understand just sit back and watch pic.twitter.com/O7oxLbuvYT — Rayshad Lewis (@ThatOtherLewis) May 8, 2017

"I just felt at home and very comfortable with the coaching staff, the offense and how I would fit in ... and their direction and plan for the program," Lewis told the Orlando Sentinel on Monday.

Lewis posted 40 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season at Utah State. He said he was transferring from the Aggies last month.

After sitting out a year as a transfer, Lewis will have three seasons of eligibility to play his home games at Maryland Stadium, which is about 30 miles from M&T Bank Stadium, where his father played for 17 seasons as a member of the Baltimore Ravens and won two Super Bowls.