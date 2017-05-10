        <
          After violating bond, Spartans' Demetrius Cooper to undergo daily alcohol testing

          10:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A court has ordered Michigan State defensive end Demetrius Cooper to undergo daily alcohol testing after he consumed alcohol last month in violation of his bond.

          Cooper in November accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor assault charges for spitting in the face of an East Lansing parking officer. The deal was for the assault charge to be dismissed in favor of a littering fine if Cooper complied with conditions including no alcohol.

          According to District Court documents, 22-year-old Cooper of Chicago consumed alcohol around April 21.

          On Tuesday, he was ordered to undergo daily alcohol testing between 5 and 9 a.m. and provide a weekly log to his probation officer.

          The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Cooper started at defensive end last season. The fifth-year senior was projected as a starter this fall.

