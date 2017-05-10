EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A court has ordered Michigan State defensive end Demetrius Cooper to undergo daily alcohol testing after he consumed alcohol last month in violation of his bond.

Cooper in November accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor assault charges for spitting in the face of an East Lansing parking officer. The deal was for the assault charge to be dismissed in favor of a littering fine if Cooper complied with conditions including no alcohol. Michigan State defensive end Demetrius Cooper will undergo daily alcohol testing after consuming alcohol last month in violation of his bond. Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

According to District Court documents, 22-year-old Cooper of Chicago consumed alcohol around April 21.

On Tuesday, he was ordered to undergo daily alcohol testing between 5 and 9 a.m. and provide a weekly log to his probation officer.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Cooper started at defensive end last season. The fifth-year senior was projected as a starter this fall.