Three Illinois football players have been arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery.

Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and Howard Watkins were booked Wednesday at the Champaign County Jail, according to online records. All three were arrested in connection with an alleged incident at Bromley Hall, a university dormitory. Online jail records show both Lee and Holcombe list Bromley Hall as their address.

The incident was reported to police at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds.

The players are set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday at the Champaign County courthouse. Lee was booked at 6:27 a.m. CT Wednesday, Holcombe at 10:22 a.m., and Watkins at 10:58 a.m.

Lee, an offensive lineman from Fresno, Texas, appeared in six games as a true freshman last season, starting two. Holcombe, a Houston native, appeared in seven games as a true freshman and has practiced on both sides of the ball for the Illini. Watkins is a freshman offensive lineman from Cincinnati who enrolled in January.

The Champaign police continue to investigate the incident.