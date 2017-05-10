Former USF defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Wednesday for the second time this month after another sexual assault accusation.

Jackson was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, stemming from an incident in March.

Last week Jackson appeared at a hearing on the first sexual battery and false imprisonment charge after an incident May 1. At the hearing, Hillsborough County judge Margaret Taylor lashed out at Jackson and USF coach Charlie Strong, questioning whether the new coach had control over his team.

Editor's Picks Judge off case after blasting USF coach Strong Judge Margaret Taylor has voluntarily recused herself from a case involving a South Florida defensive end after she called out Bulls coach Charlie Strong for lacking control over his players.

Taylor said she was ashamed to be a USF alumna and added: "Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field.

"I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players."

Taylor has since recused herself from the case. Strong issued a statement afterward, saying, "In the short time I have been here our program has been built on character, discipline and family."

Jackson was dismissed from the team after his first arrest.