Charlie Strong has met with the county judge who last week made scathing references to the South Florida coach, questioning whether he had control over his team.

Strong and Judge Margaret Taylor met for 10 minutes on Tuesday and the coach "was able to educate Judge Taylor on some of the issues," Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta, who says he brokered the meeting over coffee with the former Texas and Louisville coach, told the Tampa Bay Times.

"I think Coach Strong was able to educate Judge Taylor on some of the issues," said Ficarrotta, the chief judge of Hillsborough County's 13th Judicial Circuit. "It went very well."

Strong toured the courthouse before the meeting with Ficarrotta, according to the Tampa Bay Times' report, which said Strong nor Judge Taylor were able to be reached.

"Very good meeting on both sides," said Brian Siegrist, associate director for communication for USF athletics. "And they both left with a good understanding."

Strong also met with fans and sat in on a drug-court session.

"I know he appreciated the judge reaching out to him," Siegrist said.

The judge's comments became a flashpoint during a hearing last week for former USF defensive end LaDarrius Jackson, who was arrested Wednesday for the second time this month after another sexual assault accusation.

Jackson was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, stemming from an incident in March.

Last week, Jackson appeared at a hearing on the first sexual battery and false imprisonment charge after an incident May 1. At that appearance, Taylor said she was ashamed to be a USF alumna and added: "Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field.

"I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players."

Taylor has since recused herself from the case. Strong issued a statement afterward, saying, "In the short time I have been here our program has been built on character, discipline and family."

Jackson was dismissed from the team after his first arrest.

Information from ESPN's Andrea Adelson was used in this report.