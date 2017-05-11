Notre Dame and the ACC announced future matchups through the 2037 season Thursday as part of their scheduling agreement, with two Labor Day games highlighting the schedule.

The Irish will play at Clemson on Aug. 30, 2031, and at Virginia Tech on Sept. 1, 2036, continuing the ACC tradition of playing on Labor Day Monday night. Among the 60 games announced, half will be played at ACC venues and the other half in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame and the ACC entered into a scheduling partnership in 2014, when the Irish agreed to play five league schools per season. They had previously announced the schedule of games from 2017-2025. The announcement Thursday begins with the 2026 season, when Notre Dame will play Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia.

"The ACC's football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans."