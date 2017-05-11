NORMAN, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Sooners have given a three-year contract extension to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, it was announced Thursday.

The school's Board of Regents approved the longest extension in school history for an assistant. The 33-year-old's contract now runs through the 2019 season.

In 2015, Oklahoma ranked fourth nationally in scoring and seventh in total offense as the Sooners qualified for the College Football Playoff. Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

Last season, the Sooners set an NCAA record for passing efficiency rating, led the nation in pass completion percentage and ranked second in total offense. His units have included three top-four finishes in the Heisman balloting.