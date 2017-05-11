Michigan scheduled its most recent satellite camp at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. The camp will take place on June 10 in what will amount to seven days on the road for the Michigan coaches.

Those seven days is a far cry from the 30 days Jim Harbaugh and his staff spent on the road in 2016. Recent rules provisions now dictate that programs have 10 days in June and July to conduct their satellite camps and that the events must be on college campuses.

Michigan will spend seven of the 10 days on the road and the final three on its own campus.

In true Harbaugh fashion, Michigan is scheduled to be at multiple camps in one day on more than one occasion. That is within the rules as long as the team does not go over the 10-day threshold.

Along with the Sacred Heart camp, Michigan is scheduled to be at Mercer University and John Carroll on June 2, Sam Houston in Texas on June 3, Incarnate Word, Valdosta State and Old Dominion on June 4, FAU the following day, Tennessee State on June 9 and UCLA on June 11.