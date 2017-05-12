Tony Brown has announced his intentions to transfer from Texas Tech, becoming the third receiver with eligibility remaining to leave the Red Raiders this offseason.

Brown, a sophomore who caught 27 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown in his two seasons with the Red Raiders, thanked the coaches Thursday in a Twitter post.

No. 1 receiver Jonathan Giles announced he was leaving Texas Tech on April 28, and Ian Sadler retired from playing college football thanks to injuries.

According to Scout.com, Texas Tech is down to 11 signees from 20 in the 2015 recruiting class, with just 16 left from the 46 signed in 2014 and '15 combined. That's a retention rate of 34.7 percent, worst in the Big 12.

In November 2016, the Red Raiders had lost 21 scholarship players in the previous 18 months.