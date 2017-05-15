Mike Rumph walked into the hospice room looking for a familiar face. Leonard Myers lay in bed, cancer ravaging his body. Myers smiled when he saw his former teammate. But Rumph also noticed something else: cookies on the nightstand. Nobody on the team loved cookies more than Myers.

"Man, you're still eating those cookies!" Rumph said to him.

Myers laughed. So did Rumph. They told old stories. They laughed some more. Then Rumph took out his phone and put Miami highlights on YouTube, showing Myers all those memorable plays he made. Myers seemed so happy. Rumph felt at peace saying his goodbyes.

Yet what struck Rumph amid the sadness was an all-too-familiar feeling. When Myers died in February, he became the third player off the all-important Miami teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s lost too soon.

Tragedy first hit 15 years ago, in early 2002, a month after Miami won its fifth national championship: Starting linebacker Chris Campbell was killed in a car crash, devastating not only the team but the Miami community.

Members of the 2001 national championship team met at a game last season to celebrate their legacy and remember their lost teammates. AP Photo/Cal Sport Media

One year later, popular safety Al Blades was killed in a car crash, another gut-wrenching blow. Now Myers was gone, too. On the 2000 team that ultimately became the springboard for the most recent championship Miami would win, Rumph started alongside Blades, Myers and Ed Reed in the secondary. Campbell started, too.

"Chris, Al and Leonard really built us to who we were," Rumph said. "The reason the University of Miami got to win a championship? Because of those players right there."

Rumph is now part of the Miami staff tasked with bringing another championship to Coral Gables, entering his second year as cornerbacks coach. Having played and practiced alongside Campbell, Blades and Myers, he knows exactly what it takes to become a champion. And if he can pass those lessons down to the players he coaches, then he can be sure their legacies continue through the next generation.

He can start with Myers, who set the tone in offseason workouts. Back then, players made sure to work out during the hottest parts of the steamy Miami afternoons to help build their endurance and stamina. Myers still holds the bench press record among all defensive backs to ever play at Miami.

"Leonard made it look like he wasn't even trying," linebacker Howard Clark recalled recently. "That was just his way."

When Rumph arrived on campus, Myers took on the mentor role. Not only did he teach Rumph the basics. He also taught Rumph how to be a strong, physical cornerback, essential skills Rumph is passing on now.

Blades, meanwhile, set the tone with his intensity. He was aggressively manic on the field, but he personified Miami in everything he did. His brothers, Bennie and Brian, played for the Hurricanes, instilling a passion and fire for the program that nobody else had.

"Al literally was Miami to me. He was what I aspired to be," Clark said.

To win championships at Miami, players have to truly understand what it means to be at Miami. The trademark Blades intensity went missing during its leanest years, but those who watched last season saw flickers coming back.

Much of that has to do with defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who grew up in South Florida watching Miami defenses dominate with a "take no prisoners" approach that rattled and intimidated opponents. Rumph has made sure to emphasize the important intangibles that make Miami ... Miami. Blades had them all.