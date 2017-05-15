Lane Kiffin knows talent when he sees it, which is why the first-year Florida Atlantic coach was quick to offer a scholarship to Kaden Martin, the 13-year-old son of USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

Fox Sports was the first to report the news on his Twitter account, and Tee Martin confirmed to ESPN that Kiffin extended a verbal offer to Kaden on Monday morning, the first offer Kaden has received.

Kaden, a seventh-grade quarterback at Adams Middle School in Redondo Beach, California, is also a standout left-handed pitcher in baseball. Tee said his son won't specialize and would continue to play football, baseball and basketball. Kaden's fastball has been clocked in the 80s, and his Little League team made it to the California state finals last year.

Tee worked under Kiffin at USC as wide receivers coach in 2012-13 and is entering his second season as the Trojans' offensive coordinator under Clay Helton. Tee also has an older son, Amari Rogers, who will be a freshman receiver at Clemson this fall. During his playing days, Tee was the starting quarterback on Tennessee's 1998 national championship team and also spent four seasons playing in the NFL.