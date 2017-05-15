For the second time this offseason, LSU has landed a marquee transfer from Texas Tech.

Jonathan Giles, who led the Red Raiders in receiving last season, announced Monday on Twitter that he'll be transferring to LSU.

Giles caught 69 passes for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He ended up fourth in the Big 12 in receiving.

Giles will have to sit out this year, due to NCAA transfer rules. After that, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Giles will rejoin former Red Raider defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who announced last month his decision to transfer to LSU.

Ain't nothin to it Brother! Real recognize real. It ain't a 2 year decision this a lifetime choice! In 2 years they gone know. https://t.co/etPsFQXDcU — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) May 15, 2017

Fehoko was the nation's No. 51 overall recruit two years ago.