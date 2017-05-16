Pitt offensive lineman Alex Bookser was arrested Sunday morning and charged with eight vehicular charges, including misdemeanor driving under the influence, after he was accused of crashing his SUV into two parked vehicles on campus, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The newspaper indicated Bookser was also charged with accidents involving damages to attended and unattended vehicles, failure to obey stop signs, driving at an unsafe speed, careless and reckless driving and operating a vehicle without an official certificate. He is scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh Magisterial District Court for a preliminary hearing on June 26.

"We are extremely disappointed in the circumstances Alex put himself in, and others, because of his poor decision-making," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He has expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself."

According to the police complaint, Bookser was driving a tan Ford Explorer shortly before 1 a.m. when he sped through a stop sign at the intersection of Semple and Forbes Avenues after campus police tried to pull him over. He then continued in a "careless and reckless manner" and turned left onto Meyran Avenue before he crashed into the Loeffler Building on the Pitt campus.

Police said Bookser ran his vehicle into an occupied parked car and an unoccupied parked car before crashing his vehicle into the building.

The Pitt police officer who arrived on the scene and approached Bookser's SUV described his eyes as "glassy and bloodshot" and his speech slurred, according to the complaint.

The 21-year-old junior lineman was taken to UPMC-Presyterian hospital and examined for possible injuries.

Bookser, a native of Pittsburgh who graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School, started all 13 games for the Panthers and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection last season.