          Derek Mason gets contract extension after leading Commodores to bowl game

          10:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Commodores to the first bowl appearance of his three-year tenure last season.

          Vanderbilt athletic department spokesman Kyle Parkinson confirmed Tuesday that Mason was receiving a three-year extension and raise without disclosing exact terms or financial details. The Tennessean first reported Mason's extension and raise.

          Mason has gone 13-24 in three years at Vanderbilt, but took a major step forward last year.

          Vanderbilt went 6-7 last season and posted victories over Georgia and Tennessee. The Commodores' season ended with a 41-17 Independence Bowl loss to North Carolina State.

