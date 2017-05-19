Former Georgia receiver Mikey Henderson was arrested Friday on charges he had sexually assaulted a student, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department.

Henderson resigned his position as a math teacher earlier in the day at Parkview High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Henderson who was also a coach at the school was under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship the school system said in a statement.

Henderson is best remembered for his 25-yard game-winning touchdown reception in overtime to beat Alabama 26-23 in 2007. The pass was thrown by former Bulldogs and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.