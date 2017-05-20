Former Oregon running back Thomas Tyner, who took a medical retirement from the school in 2016, is planning a comeback at Oregon State.

Tyler told The Oregonian that he plans to join Oregon State after receiving his release from Oregon on Saturday morning. He has not played since 2014, as shoulder injuries kept him out during the 2015 season, and he medically retired in February 2016.

He hopes to suit up for Oregon State this season but must first clear a few more hurdles, a source told ESPN.

NCAA rules prohibit players who take medical retirements from returning to their original school.

"I feel 100 percent," Tyner told The Oregonian. "I've had two years of being free, not doing any sports or anything. I think it's time for me to get back. My football career didn't end the way I wanted it to and I think I owe it to myself and everyone who looked up to me."

Tyner rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns during two seasons at Oregon, adding 201 receiving yards and 151 kick return yards. On Jan. 1, 2015, he rushed for 124 yards against Florida State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

His playing time had decreased that season with the emergence of Royce Freeman, who further established himself as Oregon's top rusher in 2015, when Tyner sat out after undergoing preseason shoulder surgery.

Tyner told The Oregonian that Oregon State is the only program where he would attempt his comeback.

"I've wanted to be a Beaver my whole life," he said.