          Former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings recovering from stroke

          5:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings says he's recovering from a stroke.

          Stallings told Alabama news outlets in telephone interviews from his home in Paris, Texas, that it happened Thursday.

          He was in Montgomery, Alabama, for a banquet where he introduced the speaker: Dabo Swinney, his former player and now head coach at Clemson.

          Stallings said he didn't feel well. So he went to a hospital where it was determined that he had a stroke before the banquet.

          Stallings flew back to Texas on Friday. He canceled a weekend appearance in Tuscaloosa. He said doctors said he should curtail travel for six weeks.

          Stallings was head coach at Alabama from 1990 to 1996. His 1992 team won a national championship.

