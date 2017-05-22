A San Jose State football player was admitted to the hospital over the weekend after he stabbed during an altercation, according to university officials.

Spartans safety Chad Miller is expected to survive following the incident late Saturday night.

"He is hospitalized and is expected to recover," the university said in a statement, according to The San Jose Mercury News. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chad and his family for his prompt recovery."

The school did not offer additional details on what happened.

Miller played in 12 games for San Jose State last season with three starts. He had a season-high 13 tackles against Air Force and finished 2016 with 25 total tackles.