Virginia Tech officially added Ball State transfer Damon Hazelton on Monday.

Hazelton, who must sit out one year because of NCAA transfer rules, helps bolster a Virginia Tech receiver group that has question marks for this season and beyond. Cam Phillips, a rising senior, is the only returning receiver who contributed in a significant way a year ago.

In 2016, Hazelton played in 11 games for Ball State, leading the team with four touchdown receptions while finishing second with 51 catches for 505 yards. He also earned the team's top freshman award. Hazelton has three years of eligibility remaining.