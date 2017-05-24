Week 1 is not just Florida State and Alabama.

The game times and networks for college football's opening week have officially been released, and while the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta will overshadow the rest of the schedule, there's plenty to watch (including mullets) as Year 4 of the College Football Playoff officially begins.

Here's a breakdown of Week 1 storylines:

Coordinating revenge: Ohio State at Indiana (Aug. 31, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson is now the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, and he opens the season in Bloomington, where he resigned amid allegations of the mistreatment of injured players. He told reporters this spring that there is "no evidence" he mistreated players. Wilson's profile has arguably been raised despite going from head coach to coordinator. Now he returns to IU with the motivation of CFP hopes and the emotions of how his controversial tenure with the Hoosiers ended.

Editor's Picks 2017-18 College Football Playoff and bowl schedule Here's a look at the entire College Football Playoff and college football bowl lineup for 2017-18.

'Noles-Tide matchup highlights Week 1 docket Florida State vs. Alabama, and Michigan at Florida are among the marquee matchups slated to air on the ESPN family of networks during Week 1 of the 2017-18 college football season. 1 Related

Biggest playoff implications: Alabama vs. Florida State, Atlanta (Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET, ABC). Yes, the loser of this game is still in the playoff conversation. Consider, though, the pressure that will follow the loser for the rest of the season -- remember Oklahoma's loss to Houston last year? We have yet to see a two-loss team in the playoff, and while it's certainly possible, it means the rest of the wins have to be better than any of the one-loss resumes. For the winner, it would mean an important resume boost that would carry weight with the selection committee throughout the season.

Most in need of a win: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Temple at Notre Dame. After a 4-8 finish in 2016, Kelly has little if any margin for error, and opening the season with a home loss to a Group of 5 school, albeit a good one, would fan the flames of his already hot seat. The Owls have won 10 games in each of the past two seasons, but they have a new head coach: former Florida defensive coordinator Geoff Collins. If the Irish can't make a turnaround this season, they'll soon have a new head coach, too.

Most entertaining return: Even when he's boring (watch his signing day promotional video), Lane Kiffin causes a stir. Alabama's former offensive coordinator will make his debut as head coach of FAU in a home game against Navy. His hire alone has raised the profile of the Owls, and his scholarship offer to former QB Tee Martin's 13-year-old son earlier this month made headlines. Now we get to see Kiffin be a head coach again for the first time since he was fired by USC on an airport tarmac in 2013.

Most to prove: Texas A&M at UCLA. Bruins coach Jim Mora finished 4-8 last season, and Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin is stuck on repeat at 8-5. If only the schedule were six weeks long, Sumlin would be king. Instead, after starting each of the past three seasons 5-0, he has finished 8-5 for three straight years. This game was a thriller last year, as the Aggies won 31-24 in overtime. They will be breaking in a new starting quarterback on the road, though, while UCLA's Josh Rosen has a new coordinator in Jedd Fisch.

Biggest debut: Texas coach Tom Herman. He was arguably the biggest coaching hire of the offseason, and fans saw plenty of immediate off-field changes in the structure of the program, both literally and figuratively. Now they want to see it translate to wins. Herman opens his tenure in Austin with a home game against Maryland. It's a game Texas should -- and needs to -- win after three straight losing seasons. Fans and boosters in Austin have a low tolerance for anyone who doesn't win quickly.

Cowboys in CFP? Mullet over: Even if his team isn't in the top four, Mike Gundy's hair is. You may have seen him before, wearing a wrestling singlet. The Gundy mullet has taken on a persona of its own and has inspired Oklahoma State along the way. The question this fall is whether Gundy can get the CFP selection committee to take his Cowboys seriously, starting Week 1 against Tulsa. Mason Rudolph returns at quarterback, along with his top target, receiver James Washington, but don't sleep on Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane won 10 games last season and scored 42.5 points per game.

Searching for style points: Appalachian State at Georgia (Sept. 2, 6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). Like Tennessee last year, Georgia is hearing the hype of being a legit contender in the SEC East. And much like Tennessee last year, Georgia is opening against App State. Unlike Tennessee, Georgia needs to come out swinging, leaving no doubt who's the better team. The Vols needed overtime to beat App State 20-13 and were immediately discounted as top-10 material.

Rivalry renewed: Hey kids, there used to be a conference called the Big East. For anyone who remembers, it will be nice to see old foes Virginia Tech and West Virginia line up against each other for the first time since 2005 (Sept. 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC). They're both coming off 10-win seasons and should be preseason top-25 teams.

Best coaching matchup: Jim vs. Jim. Harbaugh vs. McElwain. Quick, which one lost three of his last four games in 2016? Michigan's Harbaugh makes a lot of headlines -- while one was about a baby calf, none involved a shark -- but he has yet to win the Big Ten. Starting the season with a win over SEC East champ Florida (Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m., ABC) would make a big statement for a team that has to replace 18 starters. McElwain likely hasn't forgotten the 41-7 drubbing his Gators took from Michigan in the 2016 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.