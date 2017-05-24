AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Air Force Academy said wide receiver Jalen Robinette didn't graduate with his class after the cadet's qualifications were called into question.

The ceremony took place Wednesday, but Robinette's graduation and commissioning were held up for further evaluation, the academy said in a statement. The academy said the decision didn't involve criminal wrongdoing and was unrelated to Robinette's pro football pursuits.

Robinette was the NCAA's leader in yards per catch last season and was expected to be a mid-round selection in the recent NFL draft. But the Defense Department rescinded its 2016 policy allowing military service academy athletes to go straight to the pros upon graduation.

The change began with this year's class and affected Robinette, who went undrafted after the policy reversal.