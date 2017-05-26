Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is joining ESPN as a studio analyst next season.

ESPN announced Kelly's multiyear deal Friday.

"Over the last 30 years, I have experienced football from one perspective -- as a coach," Kelly said in a statement. "Working in television will allow me to see the game from a different angle; simultaneously, I'll provide viewers an insight to the mindset of a coach and team while offering alternative views of various situations.

Chip Kelly coached Oregon to an appearance in the BCS title game in 2010. He has spent the past four seasons as a head coach in the NFL. Kellen MIcah/Icon Sportswire

"Once I decided to make the move to TV, my familiarity with ESPN, combined with their high-quality production and vital role in college football, it was easily the best network suited for me."

Kelly will primarily be part of Saturday pregame, halftime and wrap-up shows on ESPN2. He will also provide NFL analysis on Sundays during SportsCenter.

"Chip is one of the most innovative football minds of our generation," Lee Fitting, ESPN's senior coordinating producer, said in a statement. "As a coach, he saw the game from a unique perspective, never afraid to take an unconventional approach. We want him to bring that mentality to our college football coverage each week, offering fans a varying viewpoint outside of the conventional thought process."

The 53-year-old Kelly spent the last four seasons in the NFL, coaching the Philadelphia for three years and San Francisco for one. Kelly was fired by the 49ers after going 2-14 last season. He was 26-21 with a playoff appearance for the Eagles.

Before jumping to the NFL, Kelly spent four seasons as Oregon head coach and went 46-7. In 2010, Kelly led the Ducks to the BCS title game and was The Associated Press coach of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.