Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin will host coaches from Tennessee, his former employer, as well as Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and others at the school's camp for high school players next month.

Coaches from five Power 5 programs -- Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas, Illinois and Vanderbilt -- will work at Florida Atlantic's camp June 5 in Boca Raton, Florida. Harbaugh and Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema will be there with their staffs, and other head coaches like Illinois' Lovie Smith could join.

Kiffin served as Tennessee's coach for one year in 2009, going 7-6, before departing for USC.

Several other coaching staffs could join the camp, including Alabama, where Kiffin served as offensive coordinator for the past three seasons before departing before the national championship game in January. Other potential additions include LSU, Georgia, Michigan State and Iowa.

Florida Atlantic also will host an Adidas Showcase camp June 8, where coaches from 15 schools will attend, including Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Louisville, Arizona State and NC State.

A new NCAA policy adopted in April restricts coaches to 10 days of participating in so-called satellite camps away from their campuses in June or July.