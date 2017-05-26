LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was arrested in Florida on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana this month, but a prosecutor reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Omaha television station KETV reported Friday that Morgan was arrested May 6 in Port Orange, Florida. According to a police report obtained by the station, Morgan was found to have 21.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Possession in excess of 20 grams is considered a felony in Florida. The charge was amended to "possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams."

Police said Morgan, who was driving a Mazda sedan, was stopped after he failed to come to a complete stop as he was leaving a convenient store parking lot. The officer said he smelled marijuana and saw cannabis on the center console of the vehicle. A plastic bag in the car was found to contain marijuana, and Morgan told the officer that it belonged to him.

Morgan, a junior from New Orleans, is the Cornhuskers' top returning receiver. Antonio Reed, a Nebraska defensive back from Memphis, and a woman also were in the vehicle. Bond was set at $3,000, and Morgan is not in custody.

The Nebraska athletic department said coach Mike Riley is aware of Morgan's arrest but would have no comment until more information is gathered.