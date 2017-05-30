Every team needs at least one player who can make the others laugh during a long season. Here are the players who can moonlight as comedians for each team in Mark Schlabach's post-spring Top 25.

RB Mike Weber has been goofing around since his high school days at Cass Tech in Detroit. Weber was caught riding scooters at a grocery store and poking fun at a fan wearing an opposing team's gear while signing autographs. His teammates and coaches describe him as hilarious, so Weber gets the pick for the Buckeyes. -- Tom VanHaaren

Jacob Pugh might not be as much a stand-up comic as he is a performance-art comedian. Look no further than the Christmas-themed suit he wore to last season's Orange Bowl against Michigan -- a bright red ensemble with reindeer, Christmas trees and snowmen dotting the entirety of the outfit. It was good for a laugh, even if Pugh's competition won't find much funny about his game this season. The senior linebacker should be one of the better pass-rushers in the ACC in 2017. -- David M. Hale

Rashaan Evans was so excited to mug for the camera after his team beat Washington in the Peach Bowl that he took a tumble on the TV set. "You got another game!" SEC Network analyst Marcus Spears said while holding up the Crimson Tide's starting inside linebacker after he bit the dust. Not only does Evans have a beaming personality and no shyness in front of the camera, but he also grew up riding and even racing horses in Alabama. -- Alex Scarborough

There is a void with Zach Banner off to the NFL, but Keyshawn "Pie" Young's sense of humor with his big, outgoing personality would make him a natural in the stand-up comedy game. -- Kyle Bonagura

DT Antonio Shelton didn't see the field in his first season at Penn State last fall, but he brought the freshman class together by masterminding a training camp skit that left the upperclassmen and coaches in stitches. He introduced himself to the rest of campus by taking on the role of the world's largest version of Frozen's Elsa during the school's annual Thon fundraiser. Safety Marcus Allen gets a nod for his goofy dance moves, but he can't compete with Shelton in a blonde wig.. -- Dan Murphy

Oklahoma State safety Ramon Richards is so entertaining that the school's athletic department built a regular video series, "Real Talk with Ramon Richards," around his hilarious commentary. -- Jake Trotter

The graduation of center Jay Guillermo, an impressionist of the highest order, left a vacancy for funniest Clemson player. Luckily, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is happy to take up the mantle. Wilkins' dance routine became prime GIF material following the team's national championship, and his practical jokes on and off the field help keep the vibe light in the locker room. No one on the roster loves the spotlight more. -- Hale

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore can be mild-mannered in public. But to those who know him well, the Canadian native -- a country that's home to so many great comedians -- is "steady crackin' guys up," according to one teammate. -- Trotter

On a team stacked with more serious types, offensive lineman Henry Roberts' outgoing demeanor could allow him to feel at home on a stage behind a microphone. -- Bonagura

Kam Martin isn't afraid to kid around with the media. The former Baylor transfer and Auburn running back decided to pull an April Fool's joke when he told reporters that he was splitting time at defensive back in practice. According to Al.com, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele confirmed that the position change wasn't real, "but it would be fun." -- Scarborough

It's hard not to get a laugh with a fire-red, shoulder-length mullet, but offensive lineman Jon Dietzen has a personality that stands out as well. Dietzen, a redshirt sophomore in 2017, made a strong early impression for the Badgers on the offensive line last year and kept them laughing in the locker room. -- Murphy

He might not always be going for the laugh, but you have to appreciate that LSU running back Derrius Guice isn't afraid to speak his mind. The heir apparent to Leonard Fournette in the Tigers' backfield has no shortage of confidence, telling ESPN that he wants to be better than SEC legends Bo Jackson and Herschel Walker. He got a kick out of an LSU fan's naming a racehorse after him too. -- Scarborough

Outside linebacker Davin Bellamy took a peek at the NFL before coming back to school. It was probably so he could rib his teammates more. Bellamy can deliver those quick-witted, creative insults made for a stand-up routine. People say that the more you respond to him, the funnier -- and harsher -- he gets. -- Edward Aschoff

DT Michael Dwumfour hasn't been with the team very long, but he wins the honor of biggest jokester among his teammates. The New Jersey native takes his work on the field seriously but has his teammates laughing off the field. Sometimes he even combines work with his comedy. -- Tom VanHaaren

If the Hurricanes ever need somebody to lift the mood in the locker room, they would most likely turn to WR Lawrence Cager, one of the most outgoing players on the team. He had a touchdown dance in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that went viral before he even arrived on campus, and that has not stopped since he started practicing. In 2015, he told The Palm Beach Post, "If I have a catch and you see me spazzing out, it's just normal. It's how I am." -- Andrea Adelson

OG Nate Herbig is fine with jokes lobbed in his direction, but he's also well-equipped to trade barbs. Let that stand as a warning to any potential hecklers, in case the Hawaiian's 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame isn't intimidating enough. -- Bonagura

All you need to know about CB Jaire Alexander's personality was exhibited in one play against Wake Forest last year, when he did a funky-chicken-like dance to taunt a player who dropped a catch on fourth down. Alexander is always dancing, laughing and otherwise engaging not only teammates but also anyone around him. -- Adelson

Linebacker Justin Hughes has his teammates constantly rolling, including when he gave his pizza shoutout to "SpongeBob SquarePants." -- Trotter

Shouts out to

Spongebob Squarepants 🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/wokAiBl4dH — Justin Lorenz Hughes (@justin_2201) December 17, 2016

RB Darius Tice got one final season to make his teammates laugh after he earned a medical hardship waiver in February. One of the most popular players on the team, Tice is always high energy, has an infectious smile and is always ready to mug for the cameras. -- Adelson

Offensive guard Kyle Bosch endured a tumultuous final season at Michigan in 2014, ultimately transferring after the hire of coach Jim Harbaugh. The former ESPN 300 recruit out of Illinois has found a perfect fit for his style of play -- he's a two-year starter -- and his outspoken personality with the Mountaineers. -- Mitch Sherman

When it comes to finding the guy who can always put a smile on someone's face while sporting his own goofy look, Florida relies on offensive lineman Antonio Riles. His fun-loving, bright and funny personality is unmatched by anyone else on the team, and he's best described as the "life of the party" in the locker room. -- Aschoff

If you're a wide receiver from Arkansas with a twangy accent and a good sense of humor ... you might be the Hokies' best stand-up comedian. OK, so he isn't exactly Jeff Foxworthy, but Henri Murphy's quick wit and Arkansas twang get plenty of laughs around the locker room. -- Hale

Big guys often have big personalities. In Austin, it's 330-pound defensive tackle Chris Daniels, who fit right in with the Longhorns as a redshirt last season. An elite recruit out of Euless, Texas, in 2016, he made friends everywhere and contributed a fun vibe to the locker room. Really, though, who isn't going to laugh at his jokes? -- Sherman

WR David McKinzie is widely accepted by his teammates as the funniest on the team, so while he pursues sports broadcasting and sports radio, stand-up comedy could also be worth looking into. -- Bonagura

RB James Williams and WR Keith Harrington aren't ones to keep their observations to themselves, and one Wazzu player said they tied for the funniest on the team. If this whole football thing doesn't work out, they could make a good stand-up comedy duo. -- Bonagura