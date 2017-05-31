ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of College GameDay.
Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. His headgear game predictions, off-the-cuff analysis and signature line -- "Not so fast, my friend" -- have endeared him to generations of college football fans.
The headgear picks started in 1996 when Corso donned the head of Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye before a game in Columbus with Penn State. He is on target to make his 300th headgear pick during Week 6 of the upcoming season.
In spring 2009, Corso suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, but he returned to be part of the first College GameDay that year.