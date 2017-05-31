College GameDay looks back at Lee Corso's picks through the years and the tradition behind the headgear. (6:16)

ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of College GameDay.

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. His headgear game predictions, off-the-cuff analysis and signature line -- "Not so fast, my friend" -- have endeared him to generations of college football fans.

Lee Corso, left, makes Kirk Herbstreit laugh with his USC attire. ESPN

The headgear picks started in 1996 when Corso donned the head of Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye before a game in Columbus with Penn State. He is on target to make his 300th headgear pick during Week 6 of the upcoming season.

In spring 2009, Corso suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, but he returned to be part of the first College GameDay that year.