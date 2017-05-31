Baylor senior center Tanner Thrift is giving up football after suffering a knee injury during the spring, a school official confirmed.

After moving over from guard during the offseason, Thrift was in line to replace outgoing All-Big 12 performer Kyle Fuller as the Bears' starting center.

Thrift was recently named to the watch list for the Rimington Award, given to the nation's best center.

Thrift is Baylor's second projected starting offensive lineman to retire this year. Left tackle Dominic Desouza left the team in February.