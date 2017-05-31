TCU landed its second ESPN 300 quarterback in as many recruiting classes on Wednesday when Justin Rogers committed to the Horned Frogs.

Rogers is the No. 71 ranked prospect overall in the 2018 class and is the highest ranked commitment for TCU in this class. The No. 4 ranked dual-threat quarterback gives TCU two ESPN 300 commitments from Louisiana in 2018 and will provide for some excellent depth at his position to go along with 2017 signee Shawn Robinson.

Rogers chose the Horned Frogs over in-state LSU and North Carolina after cutting his list to three from a top seven of TCU, North Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Louisville and Harvard. TCU now has seven total commitments, three of which are in the ESPN 300.

The decision also leaves LSU and North Carolina still looking for quarterbacks in 2018. With this commitment, there are now six uncommitted ESPN 300 quarterbacks still on the board. The highest ranked is Tanner McKee, No. 48 overall, who plans to wait until the fall to make a decision.

Gerry Bohanon is next in line and was scheduled to commit on May 19, but pushed his decision back to an undisclosed date after announcing a top six of Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Rogers clears one more name off the quarterback board and creates a little more opportunity for the remaining prospects.