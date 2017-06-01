Tom Herman has Texas on a roll on the recruiting trail. One day after running back Keaontay Ingram committed, the Longhorns struck again, picking up a verbal from hard-hitting safety/linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the No. 66-ranked prospect in the class of 2018.

First I want to thank god and my family for helping me make this decision.....I have officially committed to UT #revolution18 pic.twitter.com/bihLfhrQFj — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) June 1, 2017

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Under Armour All-America Game selection selected Texas over offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and a host of others, with many of the nations' top programs making the trip to the small East Texas town of Arp in May, with hopes of beating the favorite Longhorns.

The commitments of Overshown and Ingram are impactful for Herman and staff, as East Texas is one of the crucial battleground areas in the Lone Star State, and the Longhorns now have the two ranked prospects from the talented area on the commit list.

The verbal by Overshown comes on the heels of Texas' jumping three spots to No. 11 in the Wednesday morning release of the updated ESPN 2018 Football Class Rankings.

Tom Herman's first full class in Austin was jumpstarted in late February, when Sunshine State electric playmaker Justin Watkins committed, and has since been followed by seven more ESPN 300 prospects, including quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Cameron Rising, a flip from arch-rival Oklahoma. The Longhorns' class also includes ESPN 300 in-state flip from LSU, Caden Sterns, and the top-ranked prospect out of the state of Oklahoma, defensive end Ron Tatum III.

Texas remains in the hunt for more than a handful of ESPN 300 prospects, with Overshown being the first top-10-ranked prospect in the state of Texas to commit. Top targets for the Longhorns include cornerback Anthony Cook, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, safety B.J. Foster, tight end Mustapha Muhammad, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and receivers Al'vonte Woodard, Brennan Eagles and Jaylen Waddle.

The next ESPN 300 commitment for Texas could come on June 5, when Under Armour All-America Game safety Foster is scheduled to announce. The Longhorns are considered the favorites to land him over LSU, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State.