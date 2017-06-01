The woman who accused former Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic abuse claims the university did not properly address her allegations.

Peter R. Ginsberg, the attorney representing the woman, notified the university in a written claim May 17 that he believes it is liable for its role in the abuse the woman allegedly endured for nearly two years.

As part of the claim, which the university provided to ESPN, Ginsberg alleges that after university officials -- including head football coach Mike MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George -- became aware of the allegations of abuse in December, they did not properly address them.

Joe Tumpkin served as Colorado's safeties coach the last two seasons before resigning in January. AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

In the claim, Ginsberg is seeking a minimum of about $3.5 million in compensation, which amounts to $5,000 per day over the near-two-year period of alleged abuse. Colorado law requires the notice to include the amount of monetary damages being requested.

Such a claim could pave the way to a lawsuit. Colorado law requires a notice before a lawsuit can be filed against a public entity.

Tumpkin was suspended and placed on administrative leave Jan. 6, when MacIntyre and George learned a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the assistant coach at the request of his ex-girlfriend, the school said. He resigned Jan. 27.

Tumpkin was charged with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault in a domestic violence case, the district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties in Colorado announced Jan. 31. A preliminary hearing to help determine if the case will proceed is scheduled for June 22, according to a spokeswoman for the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In February, the university hired two lawyers from Philadelphia-based firm Cozen O'Connor to investigate how the university responded to the woman's allegations. While that investigation is complete, the report will not be made available to the public, according to Colorado spokesman Ken McConnellogue. The university's board of regents has given president Bruce Benson the authority to handle the investigation's determinations.

A public report that outlines Cozen O'Connor's findings is expected to be made available before June 15, when the board of regents will meet next. At that meeting, the board is expected to vote on approval for the five-year, $16.25 million contract extension MacIntyre agreed to in January.

Tumpkin served as Colorado's safeties coach the past two seasons. After defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left to take the same position at Oregon following the regular season, Tumpkin assumed that role in the Buffaloes' 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in the Valero Alamo Bowl.