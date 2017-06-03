Michigan junior wide receiver Grant Perry, who was suspended and has yet to face four charges stemming from allegations of a sexual assault in October, is back with the Wolverines, coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday.

"He's back working out with the team," Harbaugh told reporters following a coaches' satellite camp at John Carroll University, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Perry is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while waiting in line at an East Lansing, Michigan, bar in the early-morning hours of Oct. 15. He was charged in December with one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer; two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct; and an underage drinking charge.

Michigan's statement in December was that Perry, 20, would remain "immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed."

His trial for mid-May was adjourned, and he is now scheduled to appear in Ingham County Circuit Court on July 17.

Perry caught 13 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in 2016.