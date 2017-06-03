An offseason full of attrition at Michigan State continued this weekend with two Spartan players announcing their intentions to leave East Lansing for junior college programs.

Sophomore safety Kenney Lyke told ESPN on Saturday that he planned to transfer to Mississippi Delta Community College in hopes of eventually landing at an SEC school in the future. A day earlier, Michigan State confirmed that redshirt sophomore Kaleel Gaines was also leaving the program.

Lyke and Gaines both played sparingly during their only season on the field at Michigan State. With their departures, that's seven former Spartans who have left East Lansing for various reasons since the end of a disappointing 3-9 season last fall.

Two players -- defensive lineman Malik McDowell and safety Montae Nicholson -- declared for the NFL Draft after their junior seasons and were selected in the second and fourth rounds respectively. Fifth-year senior Jon Reschke announced he was leaving the team in February after making an "insensitive and totally regrettable comment" to a teammate. Freshman Thiyo Lukusa, who was expected to compete for a job on the offensive line, decided to quit football a few weeks earlier.

Freshman Auston Robertson, also expected to compete for a starting job on the defensive line, was dismissed from the program in April after he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a woman in her apartment. Three other unnamed players have been suspended from the program since February amid sexual assault allegations. Their future status with the program remains up in the air.

Lyke said he is leaving the team because he came up one credit shy of his required course load this spring. The Illinois native said he plans to attend the junior college for one semester before finding a new home.

"Very high on Ole Miss," he said.