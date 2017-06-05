LSU linebacker Arden Key will return to the team Monday after taking some time away from football this spring for "personal reasons," coach Ed Orgeron announced Sunday.

"We are looking forward to having Arden rejoin the team [Monday]," Orgeron said in a release through the school. Orgeron also said that Key recently underwent shoulder surgery and that "everything went as planned."

Key is one of the SEC's best overall players and one of the nation's top pass-rushers. The junior will enter his third year as a starter for the Tigers after his most successful season at LSU. In 2016, Key was a first-team All-SEC member after ranking second in the league with 12 sacks, which set the LSU single-season record. He also led the Tigers with 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

In 23 career games, Key has 97 total tackles, with 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Key ranks as the No. 8 player on ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper's way-too-early Big Board for 2018.