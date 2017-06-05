Just days after Texas A&M picked up commitments from ESPN 300 defenders Leon O'Neal and Max Wright in the 2018 class, coach Kevin Sumlin and staff received another impactful commitment -- this time in the class of 2019.

One of the nation's elite quarterback prospects in the junior class, Grant Gunnell, committed to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon over Florida State, LSU and Michigan, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound quarterback at Houston's St. Pius X will not only provide a huge boost in the 2019 class, but could also offer some momentum for recruiting in 2018.

As a sophomore, Gunnell completed 271 of 387 passes for 4,970 yards and 65 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, leading St. Pius X to an 11-1 record. He had 1,438 yards and 16 touchdowns in his freshman season with the Panthers.

Gunnell's decision saw immediate returns when his St. Pius teammate, Class of 2019 receiver Chase Lane, announced his commitment to the Aggies on Twitter.

Sumlin responded to the dual commitments on Twitter with a twist on his normal #YESSIR.

With O'Neal and Wright, the Aggies top-20 2018 class, and a 2019 class that is now off to a strong start with big recruiting weekends ahead this summer.