FAU coach Lane Kiffin jokes, "I aspire to be like Jim Harbaugh" when asked about the Michigan coach's ability to get to as many satellite camps as possible. (0:37)

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has embarked on another round of satellite camps, stopping Monday to work the camp of another high-profile and sometimes controversial coach: Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.

Harbaugh caused a fuss last summer when his staff went on a barnstorming camp tour across the country -- and even as far as Australia -- forcing the NCAA to enact new legislation this spring that now limits schools to 10 days of camp. But that smaller window hasn't stopped Harbaugh from trying to cram in as many camps as possible.

He started his camp tour Friday with stops in Macon, Georgia, and then John Carroll University in Ohio. Then on Monday, Harbaugh brought his entire staff with him to Florida Atlantic, where Kiffin let it be known he would take any programs interested in working his camps.

"We threw our hat into the ring in a lot of places, so it's whoever wanted to invite us -- we asked around and people asked us and then we coordinated to be here," Harbaugh said. "It's a great place to be, great state to be in because youngsters like football a lot here, and they're good at football. It's very beneficial for us to be here."

Kififn added: "I didn't say no to any of them. Really, whoever reached out to us and wanted to come, we allowed them to come because it's about the kids. Why not afford these kids opportunities for someone to find them?"

The interest in the FAU camp was mutual on both sides. In addition to Harbaugh, Oregon coach Willie Taggart brought his whole staff to work the camp, utilizing his background as the former coach at South Florida.

Assistants from Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Auburn and others also attended the camp, where some 400 high school players from across the state of Florida arrived to get tested in the 40 and broad jump, and coached in drills.

While having coaches such as Harbaugh appears to raise the level of the camp, Kiffin said it didn't matter to him which big-name coaches attended.

"I really don't look at it that way about helping our program," Kiffin said. "It's about helping these kids come here and get to know these coaches. They may see somebody out at Michigan and you say well how are you getting them the scholarships? Well that assistant coach may get a head job at some smaller school and remember a kid from this, and that may end up being his only offer. We're glad we can help them."